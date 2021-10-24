The latest Quality of Life Survey by the National Statistics Institute shows that 20.5% of the Balearic population aged over 15 smoke on a daily basis.

This is higher than a national average of 19.8% and places the Balearics seventh among Spain's regions in terms of the number of smokers. The 20.5% is, however, down compared with 23.1% of the population in 2017, which was when the last survey was conducted.

In Spain as a whole, the percentage of men who smoke daily is higher, 23.3%, than that of women - 16.4% in women. The highest percentages of daily smokers are in the 25 to 34 and 50 to 64 age groups - 26.3% and 24.6% respectively.

Another finding from the survey indicates that 49.7% of the Balearic population over 15 are sedentary. They say that they do not carry out any physical activity in their free time and that this time is spent on sedentary activities, such as watching television. Only 4.6% say they have regular physical activity.