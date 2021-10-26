Infected tree in Bellver Forest, Palma.

25-10-2021Jose Hile/Twitter
Palma City Council has announced that 1,000 new trees will be planted in Bellver forest between November and January to replace the ones that have died because of the Tomicus plague.
“The City Council is taking action in Bellver Forest to take care of it, as part of the management plan, which was launched a few years ago, to increase the forest mass,” said Palma Mayor, Jose Hila.
“We are treating the Tomicus plague, which has attacked part of the pine forest has forced us to eliminate 733 trees for safety reasons, because they could fall and hurt someone.”

