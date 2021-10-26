“The City Council is taking action in Bellver Forest to take care of it, as part of the management plan, which was launched a few years ago, to increase the forest mass,” said Palma Mayor, Jose Hila.
Visitam Bellver per veure les tasques tècniques que es duen a terme per tractar la plaga del Tomicus, un insecte que ataca i mata els pins. Protegim el bosc, per això talarem els arbres morts i en plantarem 1000 més. Hem de cuidar el principal pulmó de Ciutat.#PalmaFunciona pic.twitter.com/PESYPIU9IF— Jose Hila (@hila) October 26, 2021
Trees killed by plague in Bellver forest to be replaced
2021-10-26 Palma By Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma City Council has announced that 1,000 new trees will be planted in Bellver forest between November and January to replace the ones that have died because of the Tomicus plague.
“We are treating the Tomicus plague, which has attacked part of the pine forest has forced us to eliminate 733 trees for safety reasons, because they could fall and hurt someone.”
