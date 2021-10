A British tourist is recovering in hospital after plunging 20 metres into the water at Cova Es Coloms.

112 Emergency Services alerted Maritime Rescue who deployed the Helimer 221 and Salvamar Illes Pitiuses to the scene to rescue the 44-year-old who was unable to reach land.

The tourist was picked up by a diving boat and transferred to Cala Serena, then on to Llevant Hospital in Manacor.