The Balearic Ministry for Health reported 102 new cases of Covid in the Balearics, increasing the total number of positive cases since the outbreak of the virus to 100,639.

As for the situation in hospitals, there are 22 patients with Covid in intensive care the same as on Monday. Intensive care occupancy rate remained at 6.4%, which is considered low risk.

There were 50 patients with covid infection being treated on hospital wards, three less than on Monday, and Primary Care is attending 904 mild cases of coronavirus, an increase of 56.