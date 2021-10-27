The North American travel market appeasr to have Majorca very much on its radar, according to a recent survey in the United States.

According to an exclusive survey by Ovation Travel Group’s agents, only two of the top destinations are in the United States.

The others are in far-flung locations many American travellers have never heard of.

Paul Metselaar, the CEO of Ovation Travel Group, says the list of 22 best places to travel in 2022 reflects a historic desire to cross borders and have a new experience.



“We’re seeing high levels of pent-up demand for international travel,” he says. “Certainly the most since 2019.”



In the list, Majorca comes in at number 11 out of the top 22 global destinations and the reasons are, the survey has discovered “Majorca offers an air of authenticity from its natural beauty to its thriving artist community across the island, as well as organic olive groves and ancient stone villages.

“From the freshly grated tomatoes with olive oil for your toast in the morning, to the scent of orange blossoms in the air, authenticity is the feeling Majorca gives you,” says Fiona Bayne, luxury travel advisor, Ovation Travel Group.Who should go: Couples and families.

Don’t miss: The austere splendor and luxurious privacy at Cap Rocat, an ancient fort perched on the edge of the sea. Try one of the suites with a private pool carved from the rock,” the report concludes.



And, earlier this month, United Airlines announced that it will be flying direct to Palma Son Sant Joan Airport from Newark Liberty International Airport. The route will be operational from June 2022, with three flights per week provisionally scheduled between June and September.

Andreu Serra, head of tourism at the Council of Majorca, greeted the news positively. In the recent past there has been talk of direct flights from the USA, but no more than talk. The United Airlines development is part of an expansion of transatlantic routes that will also see the airline flying to Tenerife.

The Council’s tourism foundation and the national tourism agency Turespaña will be carrying out promotional activities in certain US cities, such as Boston, New York and Washington as well as further afield - Atlanta and Miami.

United Airlines will be flying Boeing 767-300