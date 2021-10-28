Two men have been charged in connection with a violent fight between Spaniards and Moroccans in Puerto Alcudia.

In the early hours of September 12, a Moroccan man allegedly assaulted a Spanish girl in a bar. Her partner retaliated by allegedly smashing a bottle over his head knocking him unconscious.

A massive riot followed, with people kicking and punching each other and throwing chairs. Local Police could do absolutely nothing to contain the brawl.

The Moroccan man suffered injuries to his head and eye and was taken to Inca Hospital where doctors found that he also had severe alcohol poisoning.

He refused to file charges against his attackers.