The latest Labour Force Survey from the National Statistics Institute indicates that there were 47,900 more people in work in the Balearics in the third quarter of the year. By comparison with the second quarter, this was the largest increase in the country in relative terms - up 8.51%. In absolute terms, the Balearics were third behind Catalonia (62,300 more) and the Canaries (50,000).

The number of people unemployed on the islands was down 28,400. This was the second largest decrease behind Catalonia with 51,900.

For the whole of the country, there were 359,300 more people in employment. This took the total above 20 million, a level that was last registered in 2008. The number of unemployed fell by 127,100 to 3,416,700. The unemployment rate was down to 14.57%.