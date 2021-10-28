The National Federation of Leisure and Entertainment Entrepreneurs says Halloween will be the most important celebration in Spain since Christmas 2019.

It’s also forecast to mark an economic turning point in the Nighttime Sector, with turnover expected to increase from 50.3% to 75.4%, bringing in a total of 700 million euros by the end of next week.

Spain by Night says 86.4% of entertainment venues, including 14,250 nightclubs, cocktail bars and concert halls are already back in business thanks to the relaxed Covid restrictions and Halloween will give them a massive boost.

Staffing at entertainment venues is expected to increase from 54.8% to 82%, putting an extra 30,700 people back to work.

More than 2.5 million people nationwide are expected to celebrate Halloween this year.