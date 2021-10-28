A man has been arrested at Palma Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle tortoises onto a flight to Valencia.

Customs Agents were scanning the suitcase when they noticed something moving and asked the passenger to open it.

Inside they found a box sealed with cellophane containing six Mediterranean tortoises, (Testudo Hermanni) which are native to the Balearic Islands and a protected species.

The man has been charged under Article 333 of the Penal Code, relating to the Protection of Flora and Fauna, which may also incur a violation of the Smuggling Act.