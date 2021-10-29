The Balearic parliament has agreed to eliminate the 50 cent penalty paid by public transport users of the intermodal card if they do not validate their card when leaving the bus, train or metro.

The parliamentary transport committee has approved this unanimously. The director general of mobility, Jaume Mateu, says that the penalty was a temporary measure designed to encourage passengers to always validate their card when exiting public transport in order to avoid surcharges.

Even with this penalty having been eliminated, there will still be another. "As has been the case up to now, if passengers do not validate their card when exiting, they will pay for the entire journey to the last stop or station on the line," explains Mateu.

"If, for example, a passenger travels by bus from Palma to Bunyola but does not validate the card on leaving the bus, the charge will be for the whole journey to Soller."