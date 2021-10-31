Four men accused of the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Magalluf had given her ecstasy. One of the four is alleged to have told her: "We put an ecstasy pill in your drink. But don't worry, you're going to have a great time."

The girl had been missing for three weeks from the social services home in Santa Maria, which is where she is under the supervision of the Council of Mallorca's institute for social affairs. On Wednesday, she made a call to an educator at the centre, saying that she had been drugged, was being held by several men and was being sexually abused.

She said that she was locked in a hotel room in Puerto Alcudia. Guardia Civil patrols went to the hotel and found that it was closed. Through the 112 emergency service, officers located her by positioning her phone to apartments in Magalluf. At 2.30pm, officers went to a room at the Vistasol Apartments and arrested four men, aged between 18 and 39.

It would seem that she had met a friend, one of the four detained, who lives in a squat in Palma. At the squat, she also met an acquaintance of her friend, a 32-year-old man.

They went to Magalluf, where they were going "to party". Once in Magalluf, she learned that she had been given ecstasy. Joined by three other men, they went to the Vistasol Apartments, where they all continued to drink and take drugs. At one point, she was told that they were going to rape her.

The Guardia Civil suspect that the men had intended to force her into prostitution. They appeared in court on Friday. Three of the four are in custody.