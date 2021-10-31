The regional government's environment ministry has stopped building work that was being carried out in the Caló Solimina area, which is in the Mondragó Nature Park.

The land has protected status - it is the responsibility of the ministry - and it falls within public domain that comes under the Costas Authority. A technician from the Costas filed a report about the work on October 5.

Specifically, this involves comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of a villa of some 155 square metres for which there was no permission. At the time of the report, 15 per cent of the work had been carried out, and a concrete slab 43 square metres had been built next to the property's rear terrace.

The ministry's directorate for territory says that the work could constitute a serious violation of the Coasts Law and be subject to a fine of 25 per cent of the value of the work. An architect's valuation of the works is 22,138 euros, meaning that the fine could be 5,534 euros.