In London for the first day of the World Travel Market (WTM), President Armengol observed that prospects are good for next year's tourism. "In 2022, the season will start earlier and we will be able to recover the level of British tourism as it was in 2019."

The Balearics, she said, have been one of the leading destinations in recovering both international and national tourism. The regional government will continue to work on this recovery. For the winter months, the islands' airports "have many more flight bookings for British and national tourism".

"We can have a good winter season," said Armengol, who, following meetings with tour operators and others, stated that she had a "good feeling" about next year - starting earlier and with a recovery of British tourist numbers to 2019 levels.

Armengol highlighted efforts being made to attract a tourism of higher quality to the islands. This is one that is "much more aware" of the realities of the Balearics and "our environmental fragility". It is also a tourism that is more aware of the possibilities for sports tourism. For this, as well as for gastronomy and cultural tourism, the Council of Mallorca is making a clear promotional statement at the WTM.

"We must continue with this line of work, to eliminate a drunken tourism of excess and in favour of a type of tourism that is far more compatible with our social situation."