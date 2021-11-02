The World Travel Market is in full swing in London and several representative are there marketing the Balearic Islands.

Palma City Council is concentrating on promoting sustainable and quality tourism.

“Palma wants sustainable tourism, so we must not be obsessed with breaking visitor records,” said Mayor José Hila who has organised an event at the Hart Shoreditch Hotel, the London neighbourhood where Mallorcan Chef, Andreu Genestra is opening a restaurant next month.

The 365 Foundation is also in London forging contacts with British operators who specialise in quality tourism and with airlines in the UK.

Tourism Minister, Andreu Serra says it’s vital to build on the recovery in the Tourism Sector this year and to promote congress and convention activity and Palma City Breaks.

The Consell has organised a sports tourism event at the Sky Garden in London.

“It is a firm commitment to seasonal sports such as cycling, hiking, golf and sailing,” said Minister Serra.

“One in four foreign tourists that came to Spain this year chose the Balearic Islands because it is a safe destination that offers high-quality tourist products,” explained Industry, Tourism & Trade Minister, Reyes Maroto. "Hoteliers in Mallorca and the other islands should not lower their prices under pressure from tour operators."