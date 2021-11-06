High winds are battering Pollensa this morning and a yacht has been washed-up on the beach after apparently slipping its moorings.

Also, there are reports of trees being blown down in the Cala Ratjada area which was already hit by a freak hail storm on Thursday.

According to the Palma Met Office, these are the maximum wind speeds which have hit the island 95kmh Far de Capdepera 88kmh Serra d'Alfàbia 75kmh Petra 71kmh Sóller, Puerto 69kmh Sa Pobla 69kmh Son Servera 67kmh Port de Pollença 66kmh Portocolom 65kmh.

The Guardia Civil warned motorists to be exceptionally careful.