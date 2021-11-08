America has reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travellers for the first time in nearly 2 years.

All foreigners must provide proof that they are fully vaccinated prior to boarding a plane to the US and submit a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of departure. They will not have to quarantine on arrival.

U.S citizens and Legal Permanent Residents must prove that they are fully vaccinated and submit a negative Covid-19 test taken within three days of travel.

U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Residents who are not fully vaccinated must provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test taken one day before their flight.