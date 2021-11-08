Christmas is just round the corner and restaurateurs in Mallorca are hoping that company dinners will be back on track this year, now that almost all of the Covid restrictions have been lifted.

Mallorca is currently at medium risk of infection, with a cumulative incidence rate of 93 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days. At this time last year company dinners were limited to just 6 people.

The seasonal celebrations usually begin at the end of November and get into full swing in the first three weeks of December.

Optimism

Restaurateurs are optimistic that lunch and dinner bookings will soar to near pre-pandemic levels in the next few weeks.

Arema Restaurant Association President, Jaume Colombás, says he is already being asked for information and althought he doesn’t have many reservations yet, he’s positive that this year will be a whole lot better than 2020.

He also confirmed that company dinners and lunches will cost the same as they did in previous years at around 30-45 euros per person.

Mallorca CAEB Restauración President, Alfonso Robledo, has also expressed optimism about the company dinners and lunches campaign this year, but said it’s still too early to be sure.