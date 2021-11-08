The fire which broke out in the Pollensa area on Sunday night was arson, according to a police spokesman this afternoon.

A full investigation has been launched. The fire came dangerously close to hotels and homes in the area with the high winds making the job of the fire brigade even more difficult.

"It was an eventful night," said one eyewitness.

Another eyewitness told the Bulletin on Sundy night: "Police everywhere and fire brigade have said they can’t get it under control. The winds are due back at 11pm and that will not help I have a friend with riding stables and the fire brigade came along and made him move all the horses and dogs/cats etc



