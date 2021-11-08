A mobile phone may have been key to the "great escape" of 20 North Africans from a plane which landed at Palma airport following an alleged medical emergency on Friday night.

Police suspect that by using an internet plane tracking device on a mobile phone the alleged ring-leader, who is believed to have faked the medical emergency, would know the exact route of the plane and when to inform crew of his "serious medical conditon." Once the plane had landed in Palma and an ambulance summoned about 20 would make a break for freedom. Some were arrested on the airport runaway which led to the airport being closed.

This is one of the theories which is being investigated by police who suspect that they are dealing with a well planned operation. The alleged ring-leader is said to have a police record in Spain.

Also, opposition Partido Popular are demanding a full investigation into this incident because they claim it has important security ramifications.