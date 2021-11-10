City council officials are red faced but Palma pigeons are cooing nicely. Furious officials have warned the public not to feed the local pigeon population because they are being turned off by pigeon feed mixed with a birth control drug.

Not only are local pigeons getting fatter they are also having a flying time!! The city council have introduced food dispensers with the special feed.

But it is a turn off for the pigeons who prefer treats from the public. The message from the council is no sex please...for the pigeons.