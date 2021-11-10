From now until December, Amazon will be more than doubling the number of freight containers on ships from Barcelona and Valencia to Palma. There are currently nine containers per week. These will increase to twenty to cope with additional demand in the run-up to Christmas and because of worries about shortages in shops.

The Trasmed shipping company (Grimaldi) is contracted by Amazon to bring the containers from the two mainland ports. Distribution in Mallorca is by vans with the Amazon Prime name.

Amazon has become the main distributor for the likes of clothing, footwear and electronics in Mallorca and the Balearics, and the ports of Barcelona and Valencia are exceeding all records for Amazon shipments to Mallorca.