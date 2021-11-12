Businesses in Magalluf that are members of the CAEB restaurants association are looking to reinforce the transformation of the resort by adopting a brand name to convey the change. For now, this name is 'Ola Magaluf' (ola = wave), and it follows a previous one that the same businesses adopted. That was 'Waterfront', an allusion to the emerging beach clubs and to a distancing from the image of the strip, Punta Ballena.

The process of transformation, which started ten years ago when Meliá Hotels International announced its plans for hotel upgrading, has had its ups and downs. There is a need to consolidate it and to further the diversification of the tourist market away from a dependence on the UK.

Representatives of these businesses have held meetings with Calvia town hall, Meliá, other hotel chains, and the hoteliers association. The aim is for this to be a project, a brand, to embrace all businesses - clubs, bars, restaurants, shops, hotels.

Underlying this is a recognition that past differences within the business community need to be set aside in establishing a united front to carry the transformation forward. The town hall has welcomed the idea, and it could well be that Ola Magaluf is a brand to greet holidaymakers in 2022.