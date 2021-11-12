Work on extending the Palma Metro to the ParcBit technology park will start in April next year. There will be investment of 21.6 million euros from the European Next Generation funds.

Announcing this on Friday, President Armengol described the construction of this new section as "good news" for Palma and Mallorca. Journey time from the city centre to ParcBit will be 15 minutes; from the University of the Balearic Islands campus it will be three minutes.

Josep Marí, the minister for mobility, explained that the new section will be 1.4 kilometres long with some of it overground. He was confident that 90% of employees will use the Metro rather than their cars. The tender will be raised in February 2022, with work starting in April and due to take twelve months.

The mayor of Palma, José Hila, observed that European funds will help Palma to become "a leading city for sustainable mobility in Europe".