The Los40 Music Awards were celebrated in Mallorca for the first time ever with live performances from a raft of national and international stars, including Ed Sheeran, Sebastián Yatra, Rauw Alejandro, Dani Martín and Lola Índigo.

The old Palma Arena was packed with young people and quite a few had a parent with them who seemed to enjoy dancing and singing along to the music as much as their kids.

The event was presented by Tony Aguilar, Dani Moreno and Cristina Boscá who urged the audience to make noise and enjoy the music after months of silence due to the Covid pandemic.

Hombres G kicked off the event with their song ‘Voy a pasármelo bien’ or ‘I'm going to have a good time’.

Best National Artist Live went to Aitana; actor and singer, Sebastián Yatra scooped Best Video Clip Latino and Best Latino Artist.

It was a great night for Ed Sheeran who sang ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers’ and took home 4 awards for Best Artist, Best Music Video and Best Live Artist and saw off DojaCat, The Weeknd, BTS and Justin Bieber to win the gong for coveted Best International Song.

Fellow Brit, Griff was ecstatic to win the award for Best New Artist.

All award shows have memorable moments and there were plenty at LOS40.

When the Catalan singer presented the Best Urban Artist award to her Puerto Rican partner, Rauw Alejandro the two shared a passionate kiss and the crowd went nuts!

Another great moment was when American reggaeton singer, Justin Quiles made all the kids in the audience get up and dance ‘Loco’.

‘Portales’ by Dani Martin won Best National Song; C. Tangana was named Best Artist of the Year; Álvaro de Luna scooped Best New Artist and Lola Indigo won Best Video Clip for ‘The School Girl’.

Rosalía presented Mallorcan tennis ace, Rafa Nadal with the Golden award for his sporting achievements and extra-sports work.

“Music is not my world, but it’s great to receive this award in my homeland,” he said.

LOS40 was a massive success for the artists, for thousands of people in the audience and for all the award winners.



National Winners:

Best Artist or Group of the Year: C. Tangana

Best New Artist or Group of the Year: Álvaro de Luna

Album of the Year: ‘Vertigo’, by Pablo Alboran

Song of the Year: ‘Portales’, by Dani Martín

Video Clip of the Year: ‘The School Girl’, by Lola Indigo

Live Artist or Group: Aitana

Artist or Group From 40 to 1: Ana Mena

International Winners:

Best Artist or Group of the Year: Ed Sheeran

Best New Artist or Group of the Year: Griff

Album of the Year: ‘Sour’, by Olivia Rodrigo

Song of the Year: 'Bad Habits' by Ed Sheeran

Video of the Year: 'Bad Habits', by Ed Sheeran

Live Artist or Group: Ed Sheeran

Dance Artist or Producer: Topic

Latin International Winners:

Best Artist or Group: Sebastián Yatra

Best New Artist or Group: Nicki Nicole

Artist or Urban Group: Rauw Alejandro

Song: ‘Todo de ti’, by Rauw Alejandro