The Balearic environment ministry has handed the organisers of last month's Ironman 70.3 a fine of 75,000 for breaches of waste legislation.

Environment agents discovered that during the event, held on October 16, reusable containers were not used at the refreshment points. Moreover, there was non-compliance with waste disposal. The law requires the separation of waste and packaging according to what it is. For sports events of this nature, these provisions are obligatory.

The organisers were notified last Tuesday. They have ten days to appeal the decision. The legislation makes clear that for public events, including sports events, which have the support of public administrations, there must be alternatives to single-use containers and that reusable bottles must be guaranteed. Furthermore, a disposal system has to be in place for the correct management of waste.

This is the first sanction of this type to have been imposed on a sporting event. The government says that there has been "very good predisposition to comply with the regulations".