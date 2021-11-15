People in their 30s in the Balearic Islands are the least vaccinated and most infected with Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Friday, the cumulative incidence rate in the 30-39 age group was 133.93 per 100,000 inhabitants and only 68% of the 30-39s are fully vaccinated, compared to 82% of the rest of the Balearic population who are over 12.

"Vaccination coverage is good, but we want to improve it," said Public Health Director General, Maria Antònia Font a few days ago. She insisted that they want to improve the vaccination percentage amongst age groups where it is lower and said the Ministry is collaborating with entities and institutions to promote campaigns and improve coverage.

This week the vaccination bus will move to Inca, where Dijous Bo is being celebrated and many citizens of the island are expected to walk through the capital of Raiguer.

"We go almost door to door to find people who want to be vaccinated," said Vaccination Campaign Co-ordinator, Eugènia Carandell.

The Balearic Islands are one of the lowest vaccinated populations in Spain, which is attributed, in part, to the fact that some people no longer live in the Balearics, but are still registered. IB-Salut is constantly trying to expand vaccination coverage.

People who are fully vaccinated can still pass Covid on to others, although it’s likely to be a less serious infection.

"The number of people admitted to the ICU who are not vaccinated is seven times higher than those who are," said Carandell. “The vaccine is the best prevention and although it does not stop the virus spreading, there are either no symptoms or they are less severe, but the best protection is to wear a mask and social distance.”