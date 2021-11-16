Rafa Nadal: "Come to Mallorca. Play Safe"

16-11-2021Youtube: Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar

Thousands of U.S. tourists will be heading to Mallorca next year thanks to the new direct air link, the first of its kind.

We would like to give U.S. tourists a warm welcome to the island and underline that we have plenty on offer.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.