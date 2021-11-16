The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 177 new positive cases of coronavirus. These are 103 more than were reported on Monday, when the number of cases is typically lower because of less testing on Sundays. Even so, they are 31 more than the report on Friday last week (146) while they represent the highest daily number since August 28.

Of the 177 cases, there are 116 in Mallorca, 42 in Minorca, 18 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. The 74 cases reported on Monday were Mallorca 72, Minorca two. This does give an indication as to the lack of testing on Sundays.

The daily positivity test rate is 5.37% for the 177 cases. It was 4.11% for Monday's 74 cases and 6.03% last Friday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 114.0 on Monday to 120.3; it was 102.3 on Friday. In Mallorca, it is up from 104.1 on Monday to 110.6; Minorca, up from 222.7 to 234.2; Ibiza, up from 108.0 to 110.0; Formentera, 75.6 (the same as Monday). The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up to 74.69 from 68.71 on Monday.

On hospital wards, there are 47 Covid patients - 35 in Mallorca, three more than on Monday and five more than Friday; ten in Ibiza, two more than Monday; and two in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, there are 26 Covid patients - 22 in Mallorca, two more than Monday and six more than Friday; three in Ibiza and one in Minorca, the same numbers as Monday. The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 7.6%, still well within the low risk classification.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 1,763 people, an increase of 93 compared with Monday. The specific figure for Mallorca is 1,289, a rise of 86.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 102,739 cases and 1,013 deaths. No more deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 871,258 people have had at least one dose (84.19% of the target population) and 854,084 the complete course (82.53%). Compared with Monday, these numbers have risen by 343 and 335, respectively.