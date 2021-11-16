The Guardia Civil are investigating a major fraud involving super quality virgin olive oil....it was being sold as such but infact its quality has been called into doubt.

Police this morning arrested three people in connection with the alleged fraud. The oil was distributed across the island to top hotels and stores. But on careful examination police claim that it may not have been olive oil at all but rapeseed oil which is much cheaper.

Police were alerted after a group of people who bought the oil smelt a rat and an investigation was launched which is still ongoing.