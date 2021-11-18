Mallorca-based film and TV company, Palma Pictures, is spreading its wings and is seeking investment to finance a major expansion programme. The company is on crest of the waves at the moment after being heavily involved in the filming of the fifth series of the hit Netflix series, The Crown.

Palma Pictures has appointed Moore Kingston Smith Corporate Finance to seek an undisclosed amount of investment from the market to spend on content and physical assets.

Chief Executive Mike Day said: “Having successfully navigated the challenges of the pandemic, now feels like the right time to take advantage of the burgeoning spend across the content creation and advertising sectors, as we look to accelerate our growth with this next step in our evolution.”