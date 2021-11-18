The 2022 budget for the Balearic health and consumer affairs ministry will increase by four per cent to 2,010 million euros. For the health service specifically, the budget will be 1,972.5 million.

The minister, Patricia Gómez, has been setting out how this budget is due to be spent. Appearing before parliament's finance and budgets committee on Thursday, she explained that there will be a nine per cent increase for primary care to almost 500 million euros.

Regarding personnel, 2,305 people who currently have a health service set-period employment contract will become locum or full-time. The health service calculates that these will equate to 1,190 new structural positions.

In terms of investment in facilities and equipment, there is a trebling to 85 million euros. Next year, awards will be made for work to be carried out at nine health centres in Mallorca - Son Ferriol, Bons Aires, Trencadors, Pollensa, Arta, Santa Margalida, Consell, Montuiri and Sant Joan.

The budget has been prepared, said the minister, with the aim of "giving continuity to and improving" a public health system which is "humane for all, equitable, close, accessible, modern, innovative and well-financed".