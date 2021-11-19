Britain's Prince Charles visits a Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) event at GrEEK Campus in Cairo

Britain's Prince Charles speaks with attends as he arrives at the GrEEK Campus workspace for the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) event in Tahrir Square, downtown Cairo, Egypt, during his visit to the Middle East, November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool BRITAIN-ROYALS/EGYPT

19-11-2021

Prince Charles has cancelled a planned visit to the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier after an F35B jet from the ship crashed into the Mediterranean Sea. The ship is due to visit Palma later this month.

The F35 fighter from Britain's biggest aircraft carrier crashed into the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, though the pilot ejected and was safely returned to the ship.


Prince Charles, on a visit to Egypt, had been due to visit the ship which is off Alexandria. But the visit to the ship was cancelled for operational reasons, a spokesman said.

The Lockheed Martin F35B is capable of conducting air-to-surface, electronic warfare, intelligence gathering and air-to-air missions simultaneously, according to the British air force. It can operate undetected in hostile airspace due to secret technology.

