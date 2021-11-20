At Sa Pobla’s Sa Congregació today, the fifth conference about tourism in Sa Pobla is being held. Of the four sessions, two are specifically about holiday rentals - strategies and risks; and opportunities in the post-Covid environment.

The emphasis on holiday rentals is hardly surprising, as they are - to all intents and purposes - what Sa Pobla’s tourism is about. This was brought home in February last year, when it was announced that the fair for “tourist vacation stays” would be held in Sa Pobla at the end of March. Unfortunately for the fair, something got in the way. But post-Covid is now here (possibly), and so opportunities are being considered afresh.

When that announcement was made in February 2020, it was pointed out that Sa Pobla had 2,532 government-approved tourist places. These were far greater than in any other municipality not by the coast in Mallorca and they were almost 1,000 more than the municipalities in positions two and three - Inca with 1,672 places and Selva with 1,668.

To put it mildly, the advance of holiday rentals in Sa Pobla has been great.