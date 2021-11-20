Son Bugadelles has begun the transition from an industrial estate to the future Mallorca Design District (MADD) - a private initiative backed by Calvia town hall to highlight the importance of the companies on the estate and to position it in Mallorca and the European Mediterranean as a district for design and 'living'. Knox Design is one of the key companies involved in the project.



At a presentation of the project, the president of MADD, Mariana Muñoz, explained that the initiative was born naturally among businesspeople in Son Bugadelles. There is a high concentration of companies for living, lifestyle and nautical. In addition, the estate is a short distance from Calvia's best tourist resorts and 15 minutes from the centre of Palma.

The MADD concept follows the philosophy of the Miami Design District, located in the 'resurrected' suburb of Wynwood and known for its sleek modern architecture, exclusive interior design stores and art galleries. It is also inspired by 22@ de Barcelona in industrial areas of Poblenou, and where innovation, creativity, design and technology are the engines for replacing old factories.

Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, expressed his support for the project and promised to initiate an investment plan for improving the estate.