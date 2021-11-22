The Balearic Government believes fines for non-compliance with Covid regulations will generate 1.8 million euros in fines in 2022.

Police and inspection services have registered 27,497 sanctions already this year for breaches of the health regulations.

The Budgets also include 3.1 million euros that the Ministry of Health plans to collect for infractions, compared to 4 million euros budgeted in 2021.

Penalties for non-compliance with tourism legislation, such as unauthorised holiday rentals via internet platforms is expected to generate 1.5 million euros in 2022, compared to 2.5 million euros in 2021.

Revenue from Labour violations is also forecast to decrease from 1.3 million euros this year to 1 million euros in 2022.

Collection forecasts for the whole year are down from 15.3 million euros in 2021 to 14.3 million euros next year and would fall even further if the 1.8 million euros in Covid fines were removed.