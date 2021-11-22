The Ministry of Education & Vocational Training insists that the action taken in relation to the harassment case of a teacher at IES Madina Mayurqa was correct and in accordance with the regulations.

The Government claims that as soon as Education Inspectors received a complaint about a teacher’s inappropriate behaviour towards a student they met with the accused to discuss the facts and warned him to stop harassing the student.

Six months later, when Inspectors heard that the teacher hade relapsed they immediately contacted him to verify his actions and opened a disciplinary file.

According to the Education report,the teacher was removed from the centre in September 2020. He then contacted the Prevention Service for advice and filed a complaint against a co-worker.

The Government appeared on behalf of the teacher at trial, through the Lawyers of the Autonomous Community.

In a statement, the victim accused the School of negligence.

"Any violence against women has always been rejected. In the last six years the victim acted forcefully in the face of alleged aggression,” said a Government statement.

The Department has reaffirmed its commitment to serve the educational community in the Balearic Islands in the best way possible and says all procedures are under permanent review in order to achieve optimal care in the maximum number of cases.