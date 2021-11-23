Firefighters staged an emergency drill in the Soller tunnel on Monday with the help of the Emergency Services and other organisations.

The event began at 23:30 under the direction of the Mallorca Firefighters and other personnel taking part included Palma City Council; Soller Local Police; the Guardia Civil; the SAMU 061; the Insular Director of Infrastructures, Olga Martínez; 112 Emergency Services, Citizen security Councillor, Joana Maria Adrover and Insular Director of Emergencies, Pedro Orfila.

The objective was to check coordination capacity, response time and the safety of the facilities 'in situ' and introduce any necessary changes, so that emergency teams can be as quick and effective as possible.

The drill is part of the framework of a security protocol drawn up in 2008 by the Soller tunnel concessionaire and an agreement signed between Palma City Council and the Mallorca Council for Joint Interventions.

The drills are usually carried out on a regular basis, but they were not held last year because of the Covid pandemic.

In 2022, it will be Palma City Council's responisbility to organise the drill.