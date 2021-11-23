The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 235 new positive cases of coronavirus, 156 more than were reported on Monday and the highest since August 21, when there were 284 cases. Of the 235, 177 are in Mallorca, 41 are in Minorca and 17 are in Ibiza.
The Monday report gave 79 new cases, of which 76 were in Mallorca, two were in Minorca and one was in Ibiza. As ever, the Monday cases tend to be lower because there is less testing. The Tuesday report confirms this difference. The test rate for the 235 cases is in fact lower (5.50%) than it was on Monday (6.10%).
The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 171.7 on Monday to 188.2. In Mallorca, this is up from 159.7 to 178.7; in Minorca up from 322.0 to 326.2; in Ibiza up from 158.7 to 169.9; in Formentera down from 50.4 to 42.0. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 99.1 to 101.9.
On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients has decreased from 71 on Monday to 66 - Mallorca 53 (down four), Ibiza eleven (down one), Minorca two. In intensive care, the ICU occupancy rate, classified as low risk, has dropped from 7.9% on Monday to 7%. There are 24 Covid patients - 19 in Mallorca (down two), one in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (no change).
Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,414 people, an increase of 70 from Monday. The number in Mallorca is 1,855, an increase of 85.
The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 104,953 and the number of deaths is 1,019. The ministry has confirmed five more deaths, four of which relate to a revision of September's mortality data.
As to vaccination, 874,157 people have had at least one dose - 84.47% of the target population and 496 more than on Monday. With the complete course there are 856,810 people, 82.79% and 318 more.
Gabriel / Hace about 1 hour
@James pushing it to the extreme won't prove your point. This is not "who screams louder is right". I leave you alone, I was simply replying a PUBLIC comment (with arguments, not with sending you to bed and telling you what stations to watch - I don't have cable and I don't care for BBC, I'm not from the UK - ).
James / Hace about 2 hours
@Gabriel. OK mate if you say so. If you want to carry on the fear porn with the help of MDB you crack on. But leave the rest of us alone I have a business and a family to feed. So I'm not wrapping myself in bubble wrap hiding under the bedsheets and gaffer taping up the gaps around the windows and doors. None of us did it for Sars cov 1 so I'm not starting for sars cov 2. Enjoy your evening remember keep the BBC of the TV
Gabriel / Hace about 2 hours
@Nigel just because they are SARS viruses, it doesn't mean they are the same. The main thing that differentiates then is the way they spread. There is a difference even between the first, the 'Chinese version', and the delta or delta plus, that are way more contagious. So you can't balance them out because of this aspect. Because it's a difference if 2% die out of 250 million (with restrictions and vaccine) it 2% die out of 8 billion.
Gabriel / Hace about 2 hours
@James "Why test healthy people. " Because they can spread. "it's just a propaganda trick". Maybe you are the one that should turn off the propaganda station. "the pandemic piff paff puff goes away strangely enough". It doesn't go away just because you don't talk about it. You know, hiding things under the carpet, it doesn't really work on the long run. And this last one is a mind blow. It is simple logic. "It won't be my fault the bars and restaurants close it will be the governments." The government's action is a reaction to your action. If your actions lead to the increase in the number of cases, the government reacts. So it is exactly "your" fault.
Nigel / Hace about 3 hours
Gabriel, my mind has been trained for a very long time, the flu and covid are very similar, both are SARS virus', pig flu, chicken flu, whatever you want to call it, it kills, and never is the fuss the same, it is accepted and lived with. We have a flu jab and now a covid jab, and we have vaccines for life like yellow fever and smallpox, please do not mix them up. If MDB are going to make "Breaking News" out of testing's then balance it out, this is not project fear I hope, to get the control freaks going again.
Rich / Hace about 3 hours
The average number of deaths due to respiratory diseases per year 2005-2017 is 700+.
Rich / Hace about 3 hours
What % of the new cases were vaccinated, more to the point, do they even test the vaccinated?
James / Hace about 4 hours
@Gabriel, we are constantly across the world testing people with no symptoms. That why none of it makes any sense. Why test healthy people. We dont test for other viruses without symptoms that's why cases are so high. You look at the highest number and get scared when in reality it's just a propaganda trick. If you want to start the fear going again. You crack on. Maybe try turning off your TV and put down the newspapers. I find it works, and the pandemic piff paff puff goes away strangely enough. It won't be my fault the bars and restaurants close it will be the governments. Relax Gabriel if you believe in the vaccine you can sleep we tonight.
Gabriel / Hace about 4 hours
Nigel, I challenge you to train yours as well. What books do you want to balance? Are you one of those that say 'it's just a flu'? There are no books to balance. You can't balance something that's uneven. Flu only comes in the cold season. There were no restrictions against the flu. The numbers of corona are higher even when there are tons of restrictions against it. What if there were no restrictions against corona?
Gabriel / Hace about 4 hours
James. Let's train the grey matter a bit. If most of them have no symptoms, why did they get tested? It is a known fact that these numbers are way lower than reality. Because in reality you have many with no symptoms and many that have it but didn't get tested, for example the husband gets it, gets tested, the wife and children get it, they don't get tested because they know they have it. And I dare to bet that you guys are the ones not respecting any rule, but also the ones that cry the loudest when bars close or get restrictions. Respect the rules and stop being selfish. Stop thinking only about yourselves having a party or a drink with a friend sitting on each other's lap. Think about the bar owners, they will suffer. You will continue having your drinks at home, but they can't sell drinks from home...