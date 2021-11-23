The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 235 new positive cases of coronavirus, 156 more than were reported on Monday and the highest since August 21, when there were 284 cases. Of the 235, 177 are in Mallorca, 41 are in Minorca and 17 are in Ibiza.

The Monday report gave 79 new cases, of which 76 were in Mallorca, two were in Minorca and one was in Ibiza. As ever, the Monday cases tend to be lower because there is less testing. The Tuesday report confirms this difference. The test rate for the 235 cases is in fact lower (5.50%) than it was on Monday (6.10%).

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 171.7 on Monday to 188.2. In Mallorca, this is up from 159.7 to 178.7; in Minorca up from 322.0 to 326.2; in Ibiza up from 158.7 to 169.9; in Formentera down from 50.4 to 42.0. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 99.1 to 101.9.

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients has decreased from 71 on Monday to 66 - Mallorca 53 (down four), Ibiza eleven (down one), Minorca two. In intensive care, the ICU occupancy rate, classified as low risk, has dropped from 7.9% on Monday to 7%. There are 24 Covid patients - 19 in Mallorca (down two), one in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (no change).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 2,414 people, an increase of 70 from Monday. The number in Mallorca is 1,855, an increase of 85.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is 104,953 and the number of deaths is 1,019. The ministry has confirmed five more deaths, four of which relate to a revision of September's mortality data.

As to vaccination, 874,157 people have had at least one dose - 84.47% of the target population and 496 more than on Monday. With the complete course there are 856,810 people, 82.79% and 318 more.