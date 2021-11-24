From Wednesday, passengers using the TIB bus service will be able to travel on all EMT buses in Palma with the Intermodal Card. Passengers will therefore no longer need to have two different cards. The regional ministry of mobility says that this will be more convenient and that travel will also be cheaper. Transfers to the EMT service, except for the airport routes, will be free.

Presenting this new measure, Palma's mayor, José Hila, said that "we are making it easier for people from the rest of the island's municipalities to travel in Palma by public transport and not by car". By the same token, residents of Palma will benefit in the same way when they go to other municipalities.

The mobility minister, Josep Marí, stated that 1,173,666 journeys will be made annually on EMT buses using the Intermodal Card. "This is one more incentive to use public transport."