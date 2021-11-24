Thousands of people lined the streets of Palma on Wednesday night to watch the Christmas lights being switched on and they are just as spectacular as previous years.

Palma City Council has shelled out 984,000 euros for more than 4,200 ornaments to light up the streets, 415 kilometres of garlands and 1,074 Christmas trees, including an enormous one in Parc de la Mar.

Another 93,400 has been earmarked for shows that will be staged at 6 different locations in Palma:

The Cort light show is on from 18:00-21:00 in Plaça de Cort; the MOMO show is on at the CEIP Aina Moll patio; Mapping Walls is in Plaça dels Patins; the giant puppets will run through Carrer de Palau Reia; Insectàrivm is in Ses Voltes; there’s clowns and Senda sobre Ruedas mapping in Plaça de la Llotja and a gorgeous walk through light show in the s'Hort del Rei gardens.

Royal Mailbox

Children can post their letters to Santa and the Three Wise Men at Palma City Council’s Royal Mailbox which will be inaugurated on Friday, November 26 and the crib at Cort will be open to visitors from 09:00-21:00 on weekdays and from 10:00-2000 on Sundays and holidays.

It definitely feels a lot like Christmas.