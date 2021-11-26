Over seventy people gathered at Can Eduardo restaurant in Palma yesterday for the Majorca Daily Bulletin’s Thanksgiving Day celebrations.

The guest of honour at the first post-pandemic Bulletin event, hosted by editor Jason Moore, was the United States Consular Agent to the Balearics, Kimberley Marshall.

The lunch was a truly memorable affair with guests from the United States and across international local community coming together to get into the festive spirit, which included a bumper raffle full of surprises.

The Thanksgiving menu, courtesy of Jonny Maloney, the Executive chef at Can Eduardo, offered a delicious taste of Thanksgiving and featured a number of the traditional dishes enjoyed in the United States.

And, to add to the very special occasion, the storm passed and the sun came out giving guest a wonderful view of the fishing port and the Cathedral from the restaurant’s unique location in la Llonja.

The United States Consul General, Kimberley Marshall, addressed the guests and thanked them all for coming to celebrate a very special and important day in such a wonderful location.

All of the guests departed extremely contented and were pleased to see that the Bulletin has revived its events for readers and are looking forward to many more in the future.

Thanksgiving Day Menu

Starter

Bread, aioli & olives

Cream of Autumn Vegetables with Garlic Croutons & Chives

Main Course

Traditional Roast Turkey

Potato and Herb Stuffing

Roast Sweet Potato

Creamed Potato

Broccoli Carrots

Cranberry Sauce and Gravy

or

Supreme of Salmon with Roast Peppers, Fried Leeks & Mustard Sauce

Dessert

Individual Apple Tart, Ice Cream & Cream

Drinks

White, Rosé or Red Wine

Beer, Water, Coffee