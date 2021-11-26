A large retaining wall of some fifteen metres high and twenty metres wide has fallen on the Apartamentos Siesta on C. Bellavista in Costa de la Calma.

No injuries have been reported, but 40 residents from fifteen apartments have had to be evacuated. Calvia police, firefighters and emergency technicians are currently examining the building.

Calvia's mayor, Alfonso Rodríguez, has also gone to the scene. Indications are that the heavy rain over the past fortnight caused the wall to collapse.

One resident said that "this could have been a real disaster". The wall collapsed against the block and affected four floors. Technicians are evaluating the damage to determine if residents can return.