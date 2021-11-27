Work has started on improvements to the rocky section of the promenade in Cala Ratjada. At a cost of 476,000 euros, the work will last until February.

While Storm Gloria in January 2020 badly affected Cala Ratjada, this particular project goes back to a 2015 Costas Authority report. This pointed to potential instability and a risk of land slippage. The current work, under the auspices of the regional government's Ports IB authority, includes walls for the promenade and support for part of the cliff.

One of the main causes of subsidence is the erosion of the base by waves. Local stone is being used to stabilise this.

The work is being coordinated with Capdepera town hall, which will be responsible for the new paving.