A second clean-up day at the Marina wetland in Magalluf resulted in the collection of 230 kilos of waste. This comprised 70 kilos of glass, 25 kilos of tin cans and plastic containers, 90 kilos of general refuse, and 45 kilos of junk.

A volunteer operation, it was organised by Calvia town hall's environment and ecological transition department and had the cooperation of the Cruz Roja (Red Cross), the ministry of the environment's species protection service and the Estel de Llevant association for mental health.

The Marina wetland is classified as a critical biological area, and Rafel Sedano, Calvia's councillor for the environment and ecological transition, stressed the importance of the initiative to clean up a protected area and aid biodiversity in the wetland.

The action was part of the European Week for Waste Reduction. As well as cleaning up this area of ​​special biological interest, an aim was to raise awareness of environmental protection issues in respect of waste.