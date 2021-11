Guardia Civil and prison officers make routine random checks of inmates at Palma prison who have been let out for a few days of prison leave.

During a recent check, the Guardia Civil's cynological unit was deployed. In other words, there was a sniffer dog - Dakota. One particular inmate presumably hadn't bargained on there being a dog. He had concealed four "acorns" of hashish in his rectum.

When expelled, he was found to have some 100 grams of hash.