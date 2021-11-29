The Yes to Cruise Ships platform is demanding that the Balearic government and Palma town hall "once and for all" give up looking to limit cruise tourism.

The group points out that in October 2019, the then president of the State Ports, Salvador de la Encina, stated that "Palma, by law, cannot limit the arrival of cruise ships". Therefore, the collective of pro-cruise ship entities wants the government and the town hall to explain the legal formula that they plan to apply for introducing limits, which are currently being negotiated.

"It is as if the government and the town hall want to say how many planes can arrive at the airports in the Balearics." The intention to limit cruise ships in Palma "could end up generating a situation of legal uncertainty that will affect the entire sector".

The cruise ship sector is important for the Balearic economy, as it "generates thousands of jobs". For this reason, it should be managed "seriously and rigorously".