Here are a few more shots of HMS Queen Elizabeth taken from the San Carlos castle on the Dique Oeste in Palma de Mallorca. Thanks for watching.

28-11-2021Youtube: Steve and Anita in Mallorca

The Royal Navy aircraft carrier, Queen Elizabeth, is causing a real sensation in Palma. Here, Stephen Baggaley gives a video update on the carrier moored in the Dique del Oeste.

She leaves port tomorrow morning.

Related Tags

Comments

To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and be logged in.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.