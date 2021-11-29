Spain has detected its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a traveller coming from South Africa, El Pais newspaper reported this evening.
The case of the new variant was sequenced by Madrid’s Gregorio Maranon hospital, according to a tweet by its microbiology unit, adding that the patient was in fair condition.
Spain’s Health Ministry was not immediately for comment.
James / Hace about 1 hour
@Jerry Im not sure world governments want away out. I think they love the control, and there's alot of people who like being controlled and are happy to give away there freedom.
Jerry / Hace about 1 hour
Yes to James. In fact, this could be a very big blessing in disguise that this kills off the Delta. This one is reportedly no deaths associated with it and is accompanies with a headache, nausea/vomiting and dizziness. So - let's avoid the fear and get clear on this as potentially being a great way out
James / Hace about 2 hours
Oh my god start with the fear before facts, that's exactly why the world is in this mess, because of neurotic behaviour. Why don't we listen to the scientists in South Africa who found it. Who have said its more contagious but with very mild symptoms
Dorottya / Hace about 3 hours
Really? We knew it before, just follow the global vaccine site,cepi.net. And you know everything before 🤣People! Forgotten to read?