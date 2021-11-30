Several Communities in Spain have asked the Ministry of Defence to supply more Covid trackers because of the increase in infections, according to Department sources.

The Armed Forces already have around 500 trackers in different territories and the Head of the Ministry of Defence, Margarita Robles stressed that since the Baluarte mission began, on September 30, 2020, the Armed Forces have supported all Autonomous Communities that have requested military trackers, but she acknowledged that the numbers had fallen as cases decreased.

In recent weeks the Ministry of Defence received several requests for more military trackers and an extra 30 were deployed to the Balearic Islands and Cantabria, 20 to Asturias and Aragon, 12 to the Canary Islands and 12 to Navarre.