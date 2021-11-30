The average monthly salary in the Balearic Islands in 2020 was 1,844 gross euros, which is 193 euros less than the national average of 2,038 euros.

The average monthly salary in the Balearic Islands in 2020 was also less than the 1,940 euro gross wage in 2019 and 1,862 in 2018 but above the 1,797 euros in 2017.

The average monthly salary in the Balearic Islands has increased from 1,747 euros gross in 2015 to 1,822 in 2020.

The average monthly salary nationwide was 2,038.6 euros gross in 2020, which is an increase of 2.8% compared to 2019, with a 19% gap between men and women, according to a Labor Force Survey published by the INE.

The average salary of women in 2020 was 1,852 euros per month, whereas men were paid 2,210.3 euros, which is 358 euros more per month. The main reasons for this inequality is that women work part-time, take temporary contracts and are in less paid branches of activity compared to men. Men had a higher concentration in high wages than women; 33.1% earned 2,295.2 euros or more in 2020, compared to 26.6% of women.

In the case of low salaries, 38.8% of women had a salary of less than 1,336.6 euros, compared to 21.8% of men.

The median salary, which divides the number of workers into two equal parts, those with a higher salary and those with a lower salary, stood at 1,706.4 euros in 2020, that’s an increase of 1.3%.

By age, the survey showed that younger workers are concentrated in the lowest wage bracke

61% of employees under the age of 25 received a monthly salary of less than 1,336.6 euros in 2020, whereas 5% got paid more than 2,295.2 euros. Amongst wage earners aged 55 and over, 24.6% earned ess than 1,336.6 euros and 40% were paid more than 2,295 ,2 euros.

Those with the highest proportion of high wages were financial and insurance activities; while on the opposite side, the branch with the lowest remuneration was hospitality.

By Autonomous Communities, those with the highest concentration of high wages were Madrid where 40.4% of wage earners were paid at least 2,295.2 euros per month; 40/4% and 38.4% in the Basque Country and 38.4% in Comunidad Foral de Navarra, compared to 20.5% in the Canary Islands; 22.2% in the Balearic Islands and 2.3% in Extremadura.

To structure the survey, the INE established ten groups with the first decile corresponding to the first group of workers, or the 10% with the lowest wages; the second to the next 10% and so on up until the 10th decile, corresponding to the 10% of workers with the highest income.

In 2020, the largest group, which was made up of 40% of employees or 6.4 million, was the intermediate deciles with a gross monthly salary of 1,336.6-2,295.2 euros.

A second group was made up of 30% of wage earners who are in the high pay bracket, with some 4.8 million wage earners and a gross monthly salary of at least 2,295.2 euros.

The remaining 30% of wage earners were in the low wage zone with approximately 4.8 million people earning less than 1,336.6 euros gross per month in 2020.

This monthly salary is calculated by dividing the total salary for the year by twelve, the Total salary for the year, which includes prorated payments that do not have monthly periodicity, such as extraordinary payments.

The INE also emphasised that in its estimate, ERTE income has been taken into account in cases where the employee has been in this situation.